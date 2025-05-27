Connect with us

Toni Tones in This For Style Sake Set? Say Less.

It’s no surprise that Toni Tones has quickly become one of our favourite fashion follows. Her style is consistently polished, playful, and deeply personal. And while there are many reasons to admire her fashion choices, part of the appeal is how effortlessly she makes standout style feel wearable. Case in point: the royal blue and pink printed matching set she just posted to her feed.

The two-piece look, from cult-favourite Nigerian label For Style Sake hits all the right notes: bold, breezy, and endlessly versatile. Styled with a sculptural ponytail and layered gold jewellery, the look is a masterclass in warm-weather dressing. And is truly proof that matching sets remain the MVP of summer wardrobes.

Whether you’re headed to brunch or simply want to look pulled-together with zero effort, this is the kind of outfit that makes a statement while still keeping things easy. Toni’s take? Equal parts regal and relaxed. And now, we’re completely sold.

 

Image Credits

Stylist @dahmola

Wearing @shop_fss

Hair @inudidit1

MUA @ebeaute__

