Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in “Lara Unlimited”

Did you catch the last season of “The Smart Money Woman?” Of course you did, it was unmissable. And if you loved every second of it, you’re in for an even bigger treat. The trailer for the spin-off, “Lara Unlimited,” has just dropped, and the premiere is right around the corner. Mark your calendar for May 29th.

“Lara Unlimited” centres on Lara Thompson, played by the ever-stylish Toni Tones. She’s a top-performing oil executive with killer instincts and an eye for power dressing. Lara is poised for a major promotion until the role is handed to a less qualified man.

As she fights to prove her worth in a system designed to keep her out, everything begins to unravel: betrayal, corporate corruption, and a complicated romance with an old flame. Caught between high-stakes boardroom battles and rising tensions in the communities her company has long overlooked, Lara must make a choice, stay and play by their rules, or tear it all down and rewrite the script on her own terms.

The series also stars Zikora Ugwu, Natse Jemide, and Nicole Ikot, and is produced by Arese Ugwu — the brilliant mind behind “The Smart Money Woman.”

Watch the trailer below