Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Scoop

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

BN TV Inspired Living

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV

Baking Carrot Cake This Weekend? Here’s a Recipe to Try from Toms

BN TV Cuisine

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

BN TV Music

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in “Lara Unlimited”

Toni Tones is powerfully captivating in “Lara Unlimited,” a stylish, high-stakes spin-off exploring ambition, betrayal, and bold feminine strength in the corporate world.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Toni Tones/Instagram

Did you catch the last season of “The Smart Money Woman?” Of course you did, it was unmissable. And if you loved every second of it, you’re in for an even bigger treat. The trailer for the spin-off, “Lara Unlimited,” has just dropped, and the premiere is right around the corner. Mark your calendar for May 29th.

“Lara Unlimited” centres on Lara Thompson, played by the ever-stylish Toni Tones. She’s a top-performing oil executive with killer instincts and an eye for power dressing. Lara is poised for a major promotion until the role is handed to a less qualified man.

As she fights to prove her worth in a system designed to keep her out, everything begins to unravel: betrayal, corporate corruption, and a complicated romance with an old flame. Caught between high-stakes boardroom battles and rising tensions in the communities her company has long overlooked, Lara must make a choice,  stay and play by their rules, or tear it all down and rewrite the script on her own terms.

The series also stars Zikora Ugwu, Natse Jemide, and Nicole Ikot, and is produced by Arese Ugwu — the brilliant mind behind “The Smart Money Woman.”

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php