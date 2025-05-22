Connect with us

Tabitha Brown Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel Like the Internet’s Favourite Aunty

Tabitha Brown’s dance through the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show is a whole vibe, from her moves to her patchwork denim.
Gather around, ladies and gentlemen. Everyone’s favourite aunty just lit up the spirit tunnel, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this moment.

Tabitha Brown is here, at the happy place, ou ou ou…” sang the cheerers. And oh, did she dance.

The Emmy-winning host, actress, entrepreneur, social media star and author — Tabitha wears many hats — showed up on The Jennifer Hudson Show and brought all the joy we’ve come to expect from her. If you’ve watched the show before, you’ll know it’s tradition for guests to make their entrance through the spirit tunnel, with cheerers clapping and singing them in.

And Tabitha maintained that standard. She walked in beaming, her smile as wide as ever, rocking long braids and a denim two-piece. Her jacket and trousers covered in playful patches, smiley faces, scribbles, and cartoon-style designs. Underneath, she kept it simple with a black top.

As she made her way through the tunnel, arms swinging, waist and feet moving in sync, the energy was infectious. She gave that tunnel everything, and she’s just earned a spot on our list of all-time spirit tunnel favourites.

Watch her dance below.

