Jackie Appiah’s Olive Green Maxi Dress Is Your Next Resort Must-Have

How would you wear olive green, and where would you wear it? If you’re unsure, take a look at how Jackie Appiah styled hers for some inspiration. For a leisurely nature walk at a resort, Jackie chose a flowing olive green off-the-shoulder maxi dress. The dress gathers gently at the bust and falls into a wide, relaxed skirt that moves effortlessly with her.

No nature walk outfit feels complete without a woven or straw tote bag, right? Jackie added a bright fuchsia bag that created a striking contrast against her dress and the lush greenery around her. She finished the look with matching pink hoop earrings that added just the right touch of colour.

With her hair in neat braids and a bright smile, Jackie looked like the perfect picture of tropical charm.

This look is ideal for your next vacation in a natural, exotic setting, whether you’re heading to a resort or enjoying a calm day by the beach.

See more photos below.