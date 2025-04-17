Connect with us

Green Glam Alert! The Ladies at Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux's Wedding Are Serving Looks

Velvet and Lace Royalty! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Second Look Said “Crown Us”

The Gents Understood the Assignment | Aso-Ebi, Agbada & Vibes!

This Video of Iyabo Ojo Praying Over Priscilla Is So Tender & So Nigerian Mum

First Look Drop! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Serving Traditional Wedding Vibes in Purple

It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

Watch Jay Ellis Twirl, Dip & Dance His Way Into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

From corset styles to flowing dresses, the women at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding stunned in olive green attire that was as bold as it was beautiful.
At a Nigerian or African wedding, guests are expected to bring their best fashion game. There’s no room for slacking when it comes to style. You show up in your aso-ebi (usually provided by the bride’s family), your gele is on point, your makeup is fresh, your jewellery sparkling, and you’re all set to celebrate with the happy couple.

At Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand wedding, the ladies absolutely understood the assignment. They stepped out in stunning olive-green laces, perfectly matching the gents, who also rocked the same colour. The ladies looked fabulous, each dress showcasing a unique style with embellishments, sequins, and a mix of different designs. Some wore corset dresses, others flaunted tops paired with long skirts, while some rocked flowing gowns, each style standing out in its own way. And of course, the geles – they were all on fire.

These ladies in green truly slayed, and we couldn’t help but feel a little green with envy.

Scroll down to see their gorgeous looks below.

 Erica Nlewedim

 

Toyin Abraham

Regina Chukwu

 

Veekee James

 

Chioma Ikokwu

 

Eniola Badmus

Lily Afe

 

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

 

