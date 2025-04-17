Green Glam Alert! The Ladies at Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Wedding Are Serving Looks

At a Nigerian or African wedding, guests are expected to bring their best fashion game. There’s no room for slacking when it comes to style. You show up in your aso-ebi (usually provided by the bride’s family), your gele is on point, your makeup is fresh, your jewellery sparkling, and you’re all set to celebrate with the happy couple.

At Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand wedding, the ladies absolutely understood the assignment. They stepped out in stunning olive-green laces, perfectly matching the gents, who also rocked the same colour. The ladies looked fabulous, each dress showcasing a unique style with embellishments, sequins, and a mix of different designs. Some wore corset dresses, others flaunted tops paired with long skirts, while some rocked flowing gowns, each style standing out in its own way. And of course, the geles – they were all on fire.

These ladies in green truly slayed, and we couldn’t help but feel a little green with envy.

Scroll down to see their gorgeous looks below.

Erica Nlewedim

Toyin Abraham

Regina Chukwu

Veekee James

Chioma Ikokwu

Eniola Badmus

Lily Afe

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)