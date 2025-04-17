JP2025: You’ve Got to See Iyabo Ojo’s Outfits for Her Daughter’s Wedding

Hey BN Stylistas, guess whose wedding it is today? You guessed right – Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux! Today, we’re going to see fashion like never before and trust that we’ll being you all the stylish moments that’ll have you awwn-ing and ohh-ing.

First, let’s start with these looks from the mother of the bride, Iyabo Ojo. Wearing the asoebi colours of the day – green and gold, this beautiful dress made by Mubrik Luxury has an intricately beaded corset and flower cut-outs.

Orange, green, gold, brown, red – who knew all of these shades could blend so well? And with rose-patterned headgear and her fringed “Ipele”, Iyabo Ojo is bringing the elegance and sophistication she is known for to this celebration. This is definitely a serve.

You know it’s getting real when the mother of the groom goes to her changing room and emerges with a look this extravagant. This look is colourful and the coral beads are the perfect finishing to a look befitting of the bride’s mother.

Iyabo Ojo is doing what she knows best: serving look after look. And, listen, we’re here for it.

Credits

Outfit @mubrikluxury_

18karatgold @young_alhaja_golddubai

Hairstylist @madamtiticollections

Gele @gele_by_segunlagos

Makeup @darlington_glam

Photography – @thomfelix_concept