First Look Drop! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Serving Traditional Wedding Vibes in Purple

This first look from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding is a fashion moment worth pausing for. Expect layered textures, bold hues, and lots of love.
Seated? Ready? Alright then, let’s get into it. We’re kicking off the grand wedding celebration of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux with a stunning first look at their traditional wedding. Yes, we said first look, because in Nigeria, weddings are done in style, and aren’t complete without multiple outfit changes. Just think of how many looks Dimma Umeh served at her wedding ceremonies.

Now, let’s talk about this gorgeous purple moment from the couple that’s got us grinning from ear to ear. Priscilla is dressed in a beautiful long-sleeved blouse and matching skirt made from asooke. But it’s the skirt that truly steals the show. It features a dramatic, layered hem, alternating between rich purple and deep fuchsia fabrics, both stoned and sequinned to give a full, ruffled effect that moves like petals. She finishes off the look with a purple asooke headwrap and ipele in the same material.

Juma Jux looks equally regal in an agbada made from the same colour of asooke, perfectly suited for a groom marrying a Yoruba bride. The front is detailed with embellishments in orange and touches of gold. He pairs it with a royal blue cap with orange accents, long dark beads around his neck, and a purple staff topped with a carved map of Africa.

Every part of their look is thoughtful and striking, the kind of styling that stays with you.

