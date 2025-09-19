Akin Faminu Reminds Us Why African Men Look So Good in Colour

Who says men can’t have fun with colours? Akin Faminu just proved, once again, that bold shades aren’t only stylish on women.

Against a striking red backdrop, Akin paired an olive-green shirt with a mustard-chartreuse textured jacket, styled with a bold red floral brooch. He finished the look with wide-leg vintage denim and black leather shoes, nodding to a cool retro ’70s vibe.

One moment he’s serving us sharp with a wide-brimmed hat, the next he’s switching things up with dark sunglasses for a laid-back feel. And of course, the close-up portrait lets us really appreciate how well those colours come together.

From the earthy greens to the pop of yellow and red, Akin shows just how good men can look when they step outside the “safe zone.” Consider this your reminder, guys: colours aren’t off-limits — they’re made for you too.

