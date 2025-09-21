Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Just Went Full 70s Sonny Okosun on Big Brother Naija Eviction Night

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

59 minutes ago

 on

We love how every Sunday evening, Ebuka ObiUchendu, through his looks, gives us a reason to walk down memory lane.Tonight, he’s tipping his hat to the late music legend Sonny Okosun, the pioneer whose work cut across reggae, funk, highlife and gospel, and whose songs carried the weight of protest and Pan-African pride.

For tonight’s eviction show, Ebuka steps out in a monochromatic sky blue set that feels straight out of the 1970s. The zip-front shirt, left slightly open, paired with wide-leg trousers and a sharp black leather belt, creates a silhouette that nods to the era’s unmistakable flair. A sequinned headband and dark sunglasses seal the look, while gold accents add just the right amount of polish. It’s retro yet refreshingly current — a thoughtful homage to a man who sang in at least six languages and used music as a tool for change.

And just as Ebuka has us reminiscing about one of Africa’s most daring voices, Big Brother Naija has us on edge tonight. After surprising everyone with two unexpected evictions yesterday right after the Saturday night party, the question on everyone’s lips is: who’s next? The tension is building, and with Ebuka dressed as a reminder of a trailblazer who never shied away from bold moves, we can’t help but brace ourselves for what Biggie has planned.

