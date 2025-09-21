Joanna and Kuture Just Got Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

Sunday nights in the Big Brother Naija house always keep us on our toes, and tonight was no different. Joanna was the first to be evicted, and after a short break that had everyone buzzing, Kuture’s journey in the house also came to an end.

Joanna, the fashion creator and entrepreneur, walked out with poise after weeks of letting us see different sides of Josephine — the raw, the spontaneous, the unpredictable. For her, Big Brother was never about perfection, but about pushing boundaries and embracing growth in real time.

Not long after, Ebuka called Kuture’s name. The sailor and marine logistics specialist had promised to bring his own audience along with him, and he did just that. Between his witty remarks and hidden talents — from drumming to fashion design and even interior décor — he gave the house a taste of his multi-layered personality.

With Joanna and Kuture gone tonight, and Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan leaving just yesterday, the house now stands at 13 contestants. The competition is heating up, and as a new week begins, the big question is: who’s ready to rise to the challenge and who might be saying goodbye next Sunday?