What a Night! Thelma Lawson & Bright Morgan Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is not playing with anyone this year! Just when the housemates thought they could sleep easy after their Saturday night groove, Big Brother served them a twist that left jaws on the floor.

The housemates had been having the time of their lives at the party—wine flowing, music pumping, dance moves flying everywhere. They laughed, they cheered, they vibed like tomorrow didn’t exist. But the second the party wrapped, the mood flipped in an instant. Ebuka Obi–Uchendu walked into the house looking sharp (as always), but you already know—when Ebuka shows up unannounced, it’s never good news.

And he didn’t waste time. First, he called out Thelma Lawson’s name. The skincare consultant had come into the house chasing visibility, money, and maybe a little fun as a single girl. Tonight, though, her BBNaija journey came to an abrupt end. Gasps, silence, shock, you could feel it in the room.

Before the housemates could even catch their breath, Ebuka added salt to the wound. Another eviction. This time it was Nollywood actor Bright Morgan—the self-assured, handsome housemate who said he was ready for drama, brains, and all. His exit shook the house to its core, and poor Mide couldn’t hold back her tears.

Two housemates gone in one swoop. From 17 down to 15. And Big Brother isn’t slowing down. Tomorrow, more evictions are coming. So if you thought tonight was wild—brace yourself, because anything can happen.