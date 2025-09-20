Connect with us

It’s Hilda Baci’s 30th! See the Gorgeous Pink Look She Chose for the Big Day

All the Pretty Details from Michelle Gentry’s Birthday Celebration

Kate Henshaw Just Dropped the Hottest Birthday Photos to Mark Her 54th

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Is Serving Major Style in Her Birthday Photos

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Fibroids & Launches Research Grant to Push for Better Women’s Health

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

Rita Dominic's Navy Sequined Mini Is Birthday Glamour Goals

Rita Dominic Turns 50! Here's to Our Nollywood Queen and Her Incredible Journey

TOCAA AMSUL Teams Up With NUNSA UNILAG For World Leukaemia Awareness Day

Hilda Baci just turned 30, and she did it in a gorgeous pink gown fit for the two-time Guinness World Record holder she is.
Photo Credit: Hilda Baci /Instagram

When you’ve just broken your second Guinness World Record and you’re ringing in the big 3-0, you don’t exactly blend quietly into the background. Hilda Baci knows this, and she chose pink, sparkle, and a gown with a train long enough to make an entrance twice over.

The dress: strapless, beaded to the max, body-hugging, then flaring out into a mermaid finish. The surprise detail? A pleated fan at the hip — dramatic, sculptural, almost like the dress had its own agenda. Behind her, a long train did the work of reminding everyone that this was her moment.

For beauty, she went with a chic updo and soft curls, paired with glowing makeup and statement earrings that tied everything together. Perfect balance of classy and fun.

If you missed it, Hilda just became a two-time Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, after first setting the record in 2023. Now, she’s back at it, rewriting history before even hitting her thirties — and then stepping into the decade like, “Yes, this is 30.”

Oh, and did we mention she just smashed another Guinness World Record? A few days ago, Hilda became the record holder for the world’s longest cooking marathon. She first made history in 2023, and now she’s back with record number two. Icon behaviour.

On Instagram, she captioned her photos with:

This is 30, and it feels like stepping into a brand-new book, not just another chapter. I carry every lesson, every tear, every win with me, but I walk forward lighter, stronger, and overflowing with gratitude to God. The woman I’ve prayed to be is the woman I’m becoming

Records, sequins, and a milestone birthday — Hilda’s thirties have officially begun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

