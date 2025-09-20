It’s Hilda Baci’s 30th! See the Gorgeous Pink Look She Chose for the Big Day

When you’ve just broken your second Guinness World Record and you’re ringing in the big 3-0, you don’t exactly blend quietly into the background. Hilda Baci knows this, and she chose pink, sparkle, and a gown with a train long enough to make an entrance twice over.

The dress: strapless, beaded to the max, body-hugging, then flaring out into a mermaid finish. The surprise detail? A pleated fan at the hip — dramatic, sculptural, almost like the dress had its own agenda. Behind her, a long train did the work of reminding everyone that this was her moment.

For beauty, she went with a chic updo and soft curls, paired with glowing makeup and statement earrings that tied everything together. Perfect balance of classy and fun.

If you missed it, Hilda just became a two-time Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, after first setting the record in 2023. Now, she’s back at it, rewriting history before even hitting her thirties — and then stepping into the decade like, “Yes, this is 30.”

On Instagram, she captioned her photos with:

This is 30, and it feels like stepping into a brand-new book, not just another chapter. I carry every lesson, every tear, every win with me, but I walk forward lighter, stronger, and overflowing with gratitude to God. The woman I’ve prayed to be is the woman I’m becoming

Records, sequins, and a milestone birthday — Hilda’s thirties have officially begun.