Big News! Darey Art Alade Has Been Elected to the International Emmy Academy

Nigerian musician and creative entrepreneur Darey Art Alade has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the organisation behind the International Emmy Awards.

Confirming the news on his social media, Darey wrote:

Excited to announce that yours truly has been elected as a Member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards)! It’s an honour and privilege to join this prestigious global network of 900+ television executives.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, founded in 1969 and based in New York, is a non-profit organisation of media professionals from more than 60 countries. The Academy recognises excellence in television produced outside the United States and is responsible for the annual International Emmy Awards, which honour achievements across genres including drama, comedy, news, and children’s programming.

Darey joins a growing list of Nigerians who have been elected members of the Academy in recent years. These include Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels; veteran media producer Femi Odugbemi; broadcaster John Momoh; and media executives such as John Ugbe and Tajudeen Adepetu.

With his induction, Darey becomes part of a global network of television professionals who play a role in shaping the future of international programming and judging entries for the Emmy Awards.