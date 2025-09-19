16 Years Strong! Bovi & Kris Asimonye’s Anniversary Photos Are So Lovely

Connect with us

Scoop

Bovi and Kris Asinmoye just hit 16 years of marriage, and their anniversary photos are beautiful.
Published

1 minute ago

 on

Photo Credit: Bovi/Instagram

Sixteen years, countless memories and still going strong — that’s the love story Bovi and his wife, Kris Asinmoye, are celebrating today. The couple marked their wedding anniversary with photos that show them in two moods: one calm and timeless, the other bursting with laughter and affection.

In the first shot, the pair sit close together against a textured backdrop. Kris stuns in a black one-shoulder dress with silver heels while Bovi keeps it sharp in a sleeveless vest and trousers set. Their pose is steady, their expressions serious.

But then comes the second photo, and it’s a whole different vibe. Bovi wraps his arms around Kris, she breaks into uncontrollable laughter, and he leans in with that cheeky grin, tongue out, reminding us all that marriage isn’t just about milestones — it’s about joy, inside jokes and never losing the spark.

His caption said it all: “16/16! Phew!”

From inside jokes to shared dreams, Bovi and Kris are proof that love is both a partnership and a friendship. Sixteen years down, and forever still calling.

See more photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juice (@officialbovi)

