Connect with us

Features

The Third Episode of The MENtality With Ebuka Podcast Has Dropped | Watch!

Features

Kevin Monu: How to Make Long-Distance Marriages Work

Features

Toyosi Onikosi: Why Do We Outsource Happiness These Days?

Features

Why Tobi Akinpelu is Building AskNetwork247, a Digital Platform That Helps Africans Secure Job Referrals

Career Events Features Inspiration News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

Features

Money or Love, What is More Important in a Relationship for Men? | Watch MENtality Episode Two

Features

Rita Chidinma: When Love Doesn’t Feel Convenient

Features

How Was 2025 For You? Come Tell Us All About Your Year With the #BN2025Epilogues

Features

Shedrack Owen: Five Things I Learned About Remote Work

Features

What Drives The Relationship Between Men and Money? | Watch MENtality Episode One

Features

The Third Episode of The MENtality With Ebuka Podcast Has Dropped | Watch!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The MENtality With Ebuka podcast continues to give. Picking the discussions around masculinity and relationships from the second episode, the third episode is now live!

In the second episode, the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W, were joined by Bovi Ugboma and Do2Dtun to discuss men’s mentality around relationships. In Nigeria, relationships are not a topic that is exhaustible in a stretch, so it is not much of a surprise to have another MENtality With Ebuka episode to explore the dynamics of masculinity and relationships.

In this third episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W are joined by Johnny Drille and Alexander Ikemefuna.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
css.php