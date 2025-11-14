The Third Episode of The MENtality With Ebuka Podcast Has Dropped | Watch!

The MENtality With Ebuka podcast continues to give. Picking the discussions around masculinity and relationships from the second episode, the third episode is now live!

In the second episode, the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W, were joined by Bovi Ugboma and Do2Dtun to discuss men’s mentality around relationships. In Nigeria, relationships are not a topic that is exhaustible in a stretch, so it is not much of a surprise to have another MENtality With Ebuka episode to explore the dynamics of masculinity and relationships.

In this third episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W are joined by Johnny Drille and Alexander Ikemefuna.

Watch here: