Blessing Omakwu Breaks Down What Feminism Really Is on OffAir Show with Gbemi & Toolz

Feminism has somehow become the “scary” word people whisper, avoid, or completely misunderstand — and that’s exactly why Gbemi and Toolz decided to take it head-on in the latest episode of OffAir. This time, they’re joined by Blessing Omakwu, founder of The She Tank and a longtime women’s equality advocate, and the conversation is as refreshing as it is necessary.

From the moment the episode starts, you can tell it’s not one of those surface-level “what is feminism?” chats. They dig into why a word meant to stand for fairness still makes people uncomfortable, how the idea keeps getting twisted online, and why so many people are stuck with outdated definitions.

Blessing breaks things down — talking about how culture, religion and social expectations shape the way people react to feminism, and why some of the resistance we see today didn’t just appear out of nowhere. Gbemi and Toolz jump right in too, sharing their own experiences and the contradictions they’ve seen women navigate every day.

They also talk about Gen Z’s unapologetic approach, the rise of online “anti-feminist” movements, the wins that don’t get enough attention, and why men shouldn’t be left out of the conversation if anything meaningful is going to change.

It’s the kind of episode that feels like sitting in on a really good group chat. It is honest, curious, and full of those moments that make you pause and say, oh wow, I never looked at it that way.

Whether you call yourself a feminist, avoid the word entirely, or are still trying to figure out what it means for you, this is one episode that genuinely adds something to the conversation.

Watch below