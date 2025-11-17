OffAir Show with Gbemi & Toolz Take Us Inside Lagos’ Most Exclusive Luxury Spots

What does luxury really look like in Lagos? Gbemi and Toolz decided to find out in a way that felt fun, curious, and very real. This newest OffAir episode takes you inside some of the city’s most exclusive spots — the ones everyone has heard of but only a handful have actually stepped into.

They started at Cube 65, a cosmetic clinic known for offering everything from high-end skincare to full-on transformations. It’s the kind of place where Lagosians who like their beauty treatments bold go all in, and the hosts didn’t hold back on sharing what it felt like to walk through those doors.

Then they headed to the Delborough Hotel, the one people often describe as the priciest hotel in Lagos. The moment you enter, you understand why. The details, the ambience, the service — everything is dialled all the way up. Gbemi and Toolz take you through the experience, the jaw-dropping figures, and the small touches that make this hotel a whole world of its own.

They wrapped things up at Banke Meshida‘s BM Pro, a household name in beauty and a place many celebrities swear by. From the artistry to the atmosphere, this stop felt like stepping into a room where beauty and skill meet in a way that’s uniquely Lagos.

Throughout the episode, the hosts share their reactions, the surprising moments, the funny bits, the price tags that made them pause, and the little details you only notice when you’re physically there. By the end, you’ll have a clearer sense of what luxury looks like in the city.

If you enjoy lifestyle stories, curious reviews, or you’ve ever wondered where the Lagos 1% go to unwind, glow up, or enjoy a day out, this is your kind of episode.