Money or Love, What is More Important in a Relationship for Men? | Watch MENtality Episode Two

One of the good things social media has provided for people, men especially, is the space to air opinions on discussions they would have hoarded inside. Matters surrounding relationships, for instance. In recent times, social media has broken down the bridge of one-sided conversations and has allowed men, women and everyone to share experiences, enlighten and challenge societal norms. There were times when conversations revolved around the topic of what both parties bring to the relationship table.

Despite how open the conversations have been, relationship topics still get a lot of attention because, well, people still fall in love, break up, get married and, sadly, divorce. While some people try to design a manual for how relationships could or should work, they forget that human beings are never wired with the same ideology. What survives a relationship could terribly wreck another.

One of the major factors, if not the major factor, that threatens and sustains a relationship is money. Quite frankly, money is important and makes love easy to enjoy. But is it more important than love? Or does it come before love? Does money influence who men fall in love with?

In the second episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the podcast, and Banky W, the co-host, were joined by Bovi Ugboma and Do2dtun to dissect masculinity and relationships. The episode kicks off with Ebuka sharing his first personal heartbreak experience in a relationship where, on his ex-partner’s birthday, he stood up for hours at an agreed meeting point with the gift he got her. When she finally arrived, she arrived in a different person’s car with gifts obviously more than he presented. After sharing his story, Banky W and Do2dtun also shared similar experiences, and that opened the conversation about how some men believe they have to have money to be in a relationship or attract the kind of woman they wish to be with.

As a response to this, Bovi said, “Love is a constant, but you must take your environment into consideration. This is a patriarchal society, which means women are at a disadvantage. But money has always been important in a relationship. It is only just coming to light now. Even in the past, when there were suitors, parents would go for who had more money.”

Banky W followed with a crucial question that if money is so important in a relationship, how does a poor man find love? He asked, “Is there no place for a man who has potential?” A general notion is that every person will find a relationship to be in their societal level. But what are your thoughts on this? How would you react to a discussion of this kind?

The hosts and guests discussed many important matters, including polygamy and how social media is threatening it, bro-code, commitment in a relationship, how people are obsessed with weddings and not marriages and other topics. They also discussed how past practices in relationships, especially how society used to be very patriarchal.

