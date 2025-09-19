From 2:48am to Forever! Spyro Gets Engaged to Janet Atom

It seems Spyro has finally found his guy — or in this case, his lady. So the real question is, who’s your boo?

The “Who’s Your Guy?” crooner shared the sweetest update with fans: he’s officially engaged! Spyro proposed to his girlfriend, Janet Atom, in the most romantic setting — a room filled with red roses, heart-shaped balloons, glowing lights, and that all-important neon sign asking the big question: “Will You Marry Me?”

From the look on Janet’s face and the sparkle of her diamond ring, it was an unforgettable moment. In one of the photos, the couple share a tender embrace, Janet holding on to a bouquet of roses while showing off her new ring.

Spyro also opened up about their love story in his caption, revealing that they first met in the most unexpected of places: a Lagos club, while he was at work. “On the 30th of March 2024 my world paused as I found love in an unexpected plc at exactly 2:48am, I met the answer to my prayers, Janet Atom, in a Lagos Club while at work and from then till now I have lived every single day a very happy man,” he wrote. “Thank you for saying YES my sweet J, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

It’s safe to say this proposal was straight out of a romantic film — roses, a glowing sign, and a happy couple ready to start forever together.

See more photos from the proposal below