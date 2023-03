For the remix and accompanying visuals of his hit single “Who is Your Guy?”, Spyro links up with iconic singer Tiwa Savage.

The original hit record took over the airwaves after Spyro released it in November 2022.

“Who’s Your Guy? Remix” is Spyro’s first musical outing of the year.

The visuals was directed by Tairiebi Joel.

Watch the official video below: