Libianca joins forces with Ayra Starr & Omah Lay For “People” Remix

For the remix of her smash hit “People”, fast rising global music sensation, Libianca linked up with “Sabi Girl”, Ayra Starr and “Soso” crooner, Omah Lay.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM host Brooke Bailey, Libianca opened up that she didn’t expecting the outpouring of her personal emotions to become a global hit.

Describing the inspiration of the song, Libianca says: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen – nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”

Listen to the remix for “People” here.