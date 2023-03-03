Connect with us

Music

Libianca joins forces with Ayra Starr & Omah Lay For “People” Remix

Music

New Music + Video: Spyro ft Tiwa Savage - Who’s Your Guy? Remix

Music

Oxlade joins Haitian star Michaël Brun on New Single “Clueless”

Music

Nathaniel Bassey Shares Uplifting Worship Medley Session | Watch

BN TV Music

Libianca Opens Up on Her Inspiration for the Song "People" | Watch

BN TV Music

Sarkodie Shares Visuals for Single “Country Side” with Black Sherif

Music Scoop

New Music: Sho The Icon - DURO

Music

Tekno addresses the State of The Nation on “Freetown”

Music Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: Ayra Starr’s Mom jumps on the #SabilityChallenge

Music

Wizkid joins Don Toliver on new single “Slow Motion”

Music

Libianca joins forces with Ayra Starr & Omah Lay For “People” Remix

Published

5 hours ago

 on

For the remix of her smash hit “People”, fast rising global music sensation, Libianca linked up with “Sabi Girl”, Ayra Starr and “Soso” crooner, Omah Lay.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM host Brooke Bailey, Libianca opened up that she didn’t expecting the outpouring of her personal emotions to become a global hit.

Describing the inspiration of the song, Libianca says: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen – nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”

Listen to the remix for “People” here.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves
css.php