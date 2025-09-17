Cardi B Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 4!

Cardi B has some exciting news — she’s expecting her fourth child!

The rapper shared the update during a sit-down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, finally putting weeks of speculation to rest. This will be her first baby with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited, I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi said, adding that she feels both “strong” and “confident” while juggling the demands of pregnancy alongside the release of her new album “Am I the Drama?.”

Cardi, who already shares three children — Blossom, Kulture and Wave — with her ex husband Offset, also revealed that she and Diggs are supporting each other every step of the way. She joked that her fans can now support her back by buying her album, so she can stock up on nappies.

The rapper admitted she held off on sharing the news straight away, explaining that she wanted to make the announcement “on my own terms.” At the time of the interview, she hadn’t even told her parents yet, promising to do so before the clip went live.

The rapper will be preparing for motherhood while also getting ready to hit the road for her Little Miss Drama tour in February.