Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cardi B Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 4!

Music Scoop

Davido Joins Coachella 2026 Lineup as the Only Nigerian Act

Scoop Style

Toyin Abraham Proves Polka Dots Will Never Go Out of Style

Inspired Scoop

Caring Africa Selected for Morgan Stanley Innovation Lab for Building Care Infrastructure Across Africa

Scoop Style

Liquorose Serves Up Double Suit Inspiration From Pinstripes to Chocolate Brown

BN TV Scoop

Watch Cardi B Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Scoop Sports

Tobi Amusan Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles at Tokyo World Championships

Scoop

Zita Reclaims Head of House Crown in Week 7 of BBNaija Season 10

Scoop

Week 7 on Big Brother Naija 10 Was a Soap Opera We Couldn’t Look Away From

Movies & TV Scoop

It’s Goodbye to Denari and Tracy on Big Brother Naija 10/10

Scoop

Cardi B Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 4!

Cardi B is officially expecting baby number four, her first with Stefon Diggs! Between her new album, Am I the Drama?, and her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour, it’s a milestone moment for the rapper.
Avatar photo

Published

30 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Gayle King/Instagram

Cardi B has some exciting news — she’s expecting her fourth child!

The rapper shared the update during a sit-down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, finally putting weeks of speculation to rest. This will be her first baby with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited, I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi said, adding that she feels both “strong” and “confident” while juggling the demands of pregnancy alongside the release of her new album “Am I the Drama?.”

Cardi, who already shares three children — Blossom, Kulture and Wave — with her ex husband Offset, also revealed that she and Diggs are supporting each other every step of the way. She joked that her fans can now support her back by buying her album, so she can stock up on nappies.

The rapper admitted she held off on sharing the news straight away, explaining that she wanted to make the announcement “on my own terms.” At the time of the interview, she hadn’t even told her parents yet, promising to do so before the clip went live.

The rapper will be preparing for motherhood while also getting ready to hit the road for her Little Miss Drama tour in February.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php