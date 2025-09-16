Connect with us

Davido Joins Coachella 2026 Lineup as the Only Nigerian Act

Davido will perform at Coachella 2026 in Indio, California, alongside fellow African acts Little Simz and PinkPantheress, cementing Afrobeats’ place on the global stage.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo credit: Davido/Instagram

Coachella has announced its 2026 lineup, and as always, the California festival is set to be one of the biggest musical gatherings of the year. Headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma will lead two weekends of performances, running from April 10–12 and April 17–19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Among the global mix of artists, Nigerian superstar Davido is featured as the only Nigerian act on the bill. He will perform on both Saturdays, April 11 and 18, marking his first-ever Coachella appearance.

The 2026 lineup also includes names like The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Nine Inch Nails (with Boys Noize), and FKA twigs, alongside British Kenyan singer PinkPantheress and British Nigerian rapper Little Simz, who will perform on Sundays, April 12 and 19.

African and diaspora artists have steadily carved out a space at Coachella in recent years. This year, Tyla, Amaarae, and Seun Kuti brought their sounds to the festival, and next year’s lineup continues that momentum. With Davido, Little Simz, and PinkPantheress all on the stage, African talent will once again have a visible presence at the world’s most-watched music festival.

 

