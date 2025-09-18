Letsile Tebogo and Relay Team Honoured on Botswana’s Golden Jubilee 50 Pula Note

Botswana is celebrating a golden moment in more ways than one. On 12 September, the Bank of Botswana unveiled a redesigned 50 Pula banknote to mark its 50th anniversary — and this isn’t just any banknote. It features none other than Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, the nation’s first-ever gold medallist, alongside the men’s 4x400m relay team who brought home silver from Paris 2024.

For Tebogo, whose lightning-fast races have captured the attention of the world, this is more than a personal honour. It’s a recognition that his achievements belong to the whole of Botswana. The young sprinter, who made history in Paris by winning the 200m and nearly anchoring his team to gold in the relay, now finds himself etched into the very fabric of everyday life, literally in people’s wallets and hands.

The note also features relay teammates Bayapo Ndori, Busang Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela — names that, along with Tebogo’s, will forever remind Batswana of the Paris Games and their place on the world stage.

Even better, this commemorative 50 Pula isn’t just for collectors. It will circulate alongside the regular notes, meaning citizens can spend, save, and share in a small but significant piece of history.