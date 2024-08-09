Connect with us

Letsile Tebogo Makes History with Botswana's First Olympic Gold in 200m

Letsile Tebogo has won Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, making history at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The 21-year-old sprinter triumphed in the men’s 200m final, clocking an impressive 19.46 seconds. Letsile’s victory saw him outpace American runners Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, who finished in 19.62 and 19.70 seconds, respectively.

This remarkable achievement also crowns Letsile as the first African to win gold in the 200m sprint at the Olympics. Already known for setting a national record of 9.86 seconds in the 100m final, Letsile sped up in the last 50 metres of the 200m race. He crossed the finish line in 19.46 seconds, beating his chest in celebration as he became the fifth-fastest man in history over the 200m distance.

“It means a lot to the African continent because now they see Africa as a sprinting home, so we just had to make sure that the message is loud and clear,” said Letsile. “It was really a beautiful race for me,” he added.

His victory is particularly meaningful, as he had taken a month-long break from training following the death of his mother in May. In a heartfelt tribute, he celebrated his win wearing spikes inscribed with his late mother’s date of birth. “It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field,” Letsile explained.

Watch his race below:

