Bisola Aiyeola Talks Self-Care Routines & Spa Love in New “Spa With Osas” Episode

In Episode 7 of “Spa With Osas,” actress Bisola Aiyeola joins host Osas Ighodaro for a rejuvenating session at Triplet Studio, where the duo explore the importance of self-care, self-love, and self-awareness.

During their conversation, Bisola shared insights into her self-care routine. She revealed that she gave up coffee due to its impact on her acne and highlighted her love for spa treatments to alleviate stress. Bisola explained that on a typical self-care day, she dedicates at least five hours to indulging in various spa services, ensuring she enjoys the full experience. She also mentioned her favourite spot for a body massage and noted that even on hair days, she makes sure to request a soothing scalp massage. According to Bisola, her go-to gift is always a spa voucher, as it’s the perfect way to treat herself

