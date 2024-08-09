Connect with us

BN TV Music

Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for "Favourite Girl" Remix

BN TV Living

Bisola Aiyeola Talks Self-Care Routines & Spa Love in New "Spa With Osas" Episode

BN TV Inspired Sweet Spot

Letsile Tebogo Makes History with Botswana's First Olympic Gold in 200m

Beauty BN TV Music

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Watch Toyosi & Damilola Reflect on Their Big Brother Experience and What’s Next

BN TV Living

Francis Ngannou Tells All: From Surviving the Sahara to UFC Glory on "The Diary Of A CEO" Podcast

BN TV Music

Taves Gets Personal in a Soulful Acoustic Performance of "Apology"

BN TV Music

Watch Llona & Fave’s Live Performance of "Cold War" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

Rema Talks Afrobeats, "Calm Down" Success & Performing at Ambani Wedding on "Thoughts In A Culli"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

From Engagement to Expecting: Ocee of Mbadiwe Twins Is on a Good News Streak—#BNxBBNaija9

BN TV

Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for “Favourite Girl” Remix

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rapper and singer Darkoo has dropped the remix of her latest single “Favourite Girl,” featuring Rema.

The track, “Favourite Girl,” is a celebration of admiration and affection for a beloved romantic partner. Darkoo and Rema’s remix brings a lively and glamorous energy, highlighting the partner’s special status as a “favourite girl” and an “A-list” figure in their lives. The song’s lyrics express deep appreciation and fondness, capturing the essence of a standout relationship.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative
css.php