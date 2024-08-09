Darkoo Teams Up with Rema for “Favourite Girl” Remix

Rapper and singer Darkoo has dropped the remix of her latest single “Favourite Girl,” featuring Rema.

The track, “Favourite Girl,” is a celebration of admiration and affection for a beloved romantic partner. Darkoo and Rema’s remix brings a lively and glamorous energy, highlighting the partner’s special status as a “favourite girl” and an “A-list” figure in their lives. The song’s lyrics express deep appreciation and fondness, capturing the essence of a standout relationship.

Watch the video below: