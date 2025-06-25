Rema’s Paris Fashion Week Photos Are a Whole Mood & a Masterclass in Cool

Can Rema sing? Absolutely. Can he rap? Without question. But what about modelling? Does he have that in his bag too? Judging by these photos from his Paris Fashion Week debut, the answer is a resounding yes.

The Afrobeats star made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for the 424 x Porsche show, a collaboration between Guillermo Andrade’s forward-thinking fashion label, 424, and Porsche. And what a moment it was—not just for him, but for everyone watching. Rema shared glimpses from the show on Instagram, and every photo carries that quiet but confident charm he’s known for.

In the photo carousel, he’s pictured walking among sleek sports cars in an all-white look that’s equal parts bold and effortless. He wears a long trench coat, left open to reveal his bare, tattooed chest, paired with wide trousers tucked into heavy white boots. Around his neck hang layers of oversized necklaces: beaded and silver chains, with one bold, colourful pendant that brings a touch of playful edge.

It all comes together with his locs and tattoos, which give the outfit a raw, expressive quality that feels both personal and rooted in something deeper. There’s a calm intensity to the way he walks, to the way he looks into the camera. Maybe it’s in the way he holds his gaze, or maybe it’s just Rema being Rema. But whatever it is, it works.

Have a look for yourself below.