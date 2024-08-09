ShowDemCamp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Bring African Rhythms to Life in New Album “No Love In Lagos”

Connect with us

Music

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Rap Duo, ShowDemCamp has released their latest album, “No Love In Lagos,” featuring The Cavemen and Nsikak David. This marks their 11th album, following “Palmwine Music 3” released in 2022. The 10-track album comes after the release of two singles, “Johni” and “No Love In Lagos,” which set the stage for the full project.

In “No Love In Lagos,” ShowDemCamp’s Ghost and Tec seamlessly blend their signature “palmwine sound” with the highlife rhythms preserved by The Cavemen (brothers Benjamin James and Kingsley Okorie). The album, propelled by the celebrated guitarist Nsikak David and produced by Spax, explores the intersection of hip-hop and African oral traditions. It offers a rich tapestry of sounds, from personal reflections in tracks like “Blessings” to the lively vibes of “OMFTR.”

“[We’re] opening a dimension of what potentially African hip-hop could sound like,” Show Dem Camp’s Tec tells Apple Music. “A lot of times, [in Africal we lean on popular sounds from the West. As Show Dem Camp, we’re Nigerian rappers, [and so] our influences are closer to home.” The project casts the titular Nigerian metropolis as something of an additional collaborator, with storytelling that unpacks the highs and heartaches of daily life in the big city.

“This is the most fun we’ve had recording an album in a long time and it shows in the music. Big love to our brothers from the cave, The Cavemen and Nsikak David,” ShowDemCamp shared.

Stream the album below:

Avatar photo

