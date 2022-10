Show Dem Camp is back!

The duo has released “Palmwine Music 3,” the third instalment of their Palmwine Music series.

The album has 17 songs and has guest appearances from Tems, Victony, Ladipoe, Oxlade, Lojay, Tay Iwar, M.anifest, and others. Spax, Nsikak David, Efe Jazz, T.U.C, and others contributed to the production.

