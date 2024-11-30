Watch CKay Get “Addicted” in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

Connect with us

CKay is back with a fresh new visual for “Addicted,” the ninth track off his latest album, “Emotions.” Known for his global hit, “Love Nwantiti,” CKay continues to showcase his unique sound by merging Afrobeats and highlife in this sultry collaboration with The Cavemen.

The video, directed by Dalia Dias, perfectly captures the track’s energy, with CKay and his lady’s sharing undeniable chemistry. From the catchy chorus—Don’t you know what you have done to me? Girl, I’m addicted to you—to the smooth beats, this song is sure to keep you hooked.

“Addicted” brings the heat with its seductive lyrics, and with The Cavemen’s unique sound, it’s the perfect mix of rhythm and soul.

Watch the video below:

