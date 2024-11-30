Yemi Alade Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single “Merry Christmas O!”

Yemi Alade is here to light up the holiday season with her brand new single, “Merry Christmas O!” The song, released just in time to become your next Christmas jam, is a cheerful anthem celebrating the spirit of giving, joy, and togetherness.

With lyrics like “Merry Christmas, Happy New / It’s the season of giving / This is the time for giving and sharing” and “God is the reason for the season,” Yemi captures the warmth and meaning of Christmas in her signature tone.

So, whether you’re decorating the tree or hosting a Christmas party, let Yemi Alade’s “Merry Christmas O!” set the mood for a joyous celebration.

Listen below: