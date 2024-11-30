Connect with us

Yemi Alade Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single “Merry Christmas O!”

Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of "A Heart On The Line"

Watch CKay Get "Addicted" in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

Discover the Next Generation of Nigerian Fashion Talents at the NSFDW 2024 This Saturday

Zlatan Ibile Drops Party Anthem “Gimme Your Love” feat. Olamide

Teni & Skiibii Show Off Their Cowboy Vibes in the Music Video for “Jostimilo"

Love Runs Deep in Kotrell's Latest Music Video for "Forever Baby"

Big Surprises & a Proposal—Here’s What Went Down in "The Smart Money Woman" Season 2 Finale

A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise [WATCH]

Action, Comedy & Chaos: Watch the Teaser for AY’s "The Waiter" Starring Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon & Regina Daniels

Yemi Alade is here to light up the holiday season with her brand new single, “Merry Christmas O!” The song, released just in time to become your next Christmas jam, is a cheerful anthem celebrating the spirit of giving, joy, and togetherness.

With lyrics like Merry Christmas, Happy New / It’s the season of giving / This is the time for giving and sharing and God is the reason for the season,” Yemi captures the warmth and meaning of Christmas in her signature tone.

So, whether you’re decorating the tree or hosting a Christmas party, let Yemi Alade’s “Merry Christmas O!” set the mood for a joyous celebration.

Listen below:

 

