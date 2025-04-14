Connect with us

Yemi Alade’s 'You Are' is the Sonic Core of the Animated Series 'Iyanu' | Watch

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade brings her vibrant vocals to You Are, the official theme for’ Iyanu’ a fantasy series rooted in Nigerian mythology.

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Still soaking in the magic of ‘Iyanu‘? Now you’ve got to watch the official music video for the animated series’ theme song, You Are, performed by Grammy-nominated singer Yemi Alade. Fondly known as “Mama Africa,” Yemi brings her vibrant vocals and rich cultural roots to this empowering track, celebrating the strength, resilience and spirit of Yoruba heritage.

Inspired by the superhero journey at the heart of ‘Iyanu,’ the song beautifully captures a young girl’s path to self-discovery, courage and destiny, all set in a world steeped in mythology and history.

The music video brings the story to life, spotlighting the heroine Iyanu in action-packed scenes filled with ancestral symbols, divine energy and striking visuals. It draws a deeper connection between the sound and the soul of the series — an epic fantasy grounded in Nigerian culture and lore.

You Are isn’t just a song. It’s a soaring anthem of identity, echoing the power of African storytelling through music. The series airs on Cartoon Network and is available to stream on Max.

Watch the video below.

