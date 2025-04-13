This Civil Wedding Video of Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Is the Definition of Real Romance

Connect with us

Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom take a big step in their love story with this heartwarming video from their civil wedding ceremony.
Ifedayo Agoro of Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG) and her love, Frank Itom, are sharing a beautiful chapter from their forever journey, the video from their civil wedding.

The couple, who got engaged in February this year, have been sharing stunning moments of their relationship, and now they’re letting us in on one of the most special ones yet. In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Ifedayo takes us back to the day they said “I do” in an intimate civil ceremony.

Here’s how she describes it:

This special moment marks a new chapter in our relationship and we’re so excited to let you in on our Love story and marriage story. In this heartfelt wedding video you’ll witness the raw emotions, quiet smiles, and deep love that have brought us to this point. Our wedding highlights include intimate moments from our ceremony, small celebrations, and the simple joys that make our love story unique. As a couple, we’ve experienced so much together – from travels to big life changes – and this step into marriage is another beautiful piece of our journey. This wedding vlog is more than just a film – it’s a celebration of true love, growth, and connection.

Whether you’re here for the romance, drawn to real love stories, or just enjoy watching couples share their lives, this couple vlog is for you. We believe in the magic of relationships, and we’re so grateful to have you with us as we step into this new chapter together. Here’s to love, to us, and to all the beautiful relationships out there.

