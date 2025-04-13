Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML Are in Their Lover Boy Era with ‘Angelina’

Months after dropping his joint EP ‘Hard Guy Confessions‘ with Mavin boss Don Jazzy, Johnny Drille returns with his first single of the year, ‘Angelina,’ featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Fireboy DML.

‘Angelina’ is a romantic ballad filled with affection, longing and devotion. In it, Johnny Drille and Fireboy DML express their love for a woman named Angelina. The lyrics paint a picture of someone rare and extraordinary, a woman who lights up every room, brings comfort like medicine, and is deeply adored.

The music video tells a charming story. Johnny Drille spots a beautiful woman at the shopping mall and begins singing to her as she moves through the aisles. When they arrive at the till, he offers to pay for her items in a sweet, gentlemanly gesture. She accepts with a smile and leaves happily with her bags, while Johnny Drille is left staring wide-eyed at the unexpectedly long bill. His reaction is bound to make you laugh — but hey, it’s all for love, right?

Watch the video below.