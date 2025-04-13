Connect with us

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML Are in Their Lover Boy Era with 'Angelina'

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

BN TV Relationships

Before the ‘Yes’: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Get Real About Marriage Decisions

BN TV Cuisine

This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

Fresh, Crunchy & Full of Flavour: You Need to Try This Nigerian Coleslaw

BN TV Music

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Two Slices of Bread and a Sausage Into a Snack You’ll Love

BN TV Music

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!"

BN TV Music Scoop

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

BN TV

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML Are in Their Lover Boy Era with ‘Angelina’

Get swept up in the romance as Johnny Drille and Fireboy DML serenade Angelina in this swoon-worthy single.
Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Months after dropping his joint EP ‘Hard Guy Confessions‘ with Mavin boss Don Jazzy, Johnny Drille returns with his first single of the year, ‘Angelina,’ featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Fireboy DML.

‘Angelina’ is a romantic ballad filled with affection, longing and devotion. In it, Johnny Drille and Fireboy DML express their love for a woman named Angelina. The lyrics paint a picture of someone rare and extraordinary, a woman who lights up every room, brings comfort like medicine, and is deeply adored.

The music video tells a charming story. Johnny Drille spots a beautiful woman at the shopping mall and begins singing to her as she moves through the aisles. When they arrive at the till, he offers to pay for her items in a sweet, gentlemanly gesture. She accepts with a smile and leaves happily with her bags, while Johnny Drille is left staring wide-eyed at the unexpectedly long bill. His reaction is bound to make you laugh — but hey, it’s all for love, right?

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php