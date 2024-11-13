Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Debut “Hard Guy Confessions” EP–You Might Rethink Love

Connect with us

5 hours ago

What happens when Johnny Drille and Don Jazzy come together to create music? Pure magic–and in this case, an entire EP titled, “Hard Guy Confessions.”

Leading up to the release of the EP, Johnny Drille teased fans with video snippets of  him and Don Jazzy in the studio before finally spilling the news,

Ok I’m just gonna let it out….

I AND DON JAZZY ARE RELEASING A JOINT EP NEXT WEDNESDAY!

Tell me just a few years ago that I’d be making music with @donjazzy and I’d laugh it off as a ridiculous joke but here we are.

“Hard Guy Confessions” is a 7-track project that takes listeners on an emotional journey through love, heartbreak, and vulnerability, reminding us that even the bravest hearts can feel pain.

With songs like “It Hurts” capturing the complicated nature of love and “Anyway” and “Hold Me” exploring themes of unconditional love, the EP previousls released tracks like “How Are You My Friend,” “Spending,” and “Believe Me.”

“Hard Guy Confessions” is more than just a collection of songs—it’s a reminder that love and loss touch everyone.

Listen to “Hard Guy Confessions” below

 

