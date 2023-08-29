New Music: Johnny Drille feat. Don Jazzy — Spending

Connect with us

Singer-songwriter Johnny Drille has again teamed up with his label boss, singer, and record producer Don Jazzy for a new song titled “Spending.”

The love song is coming on the heels of their recent hit collaborations “How Are You (My Friend)” and “Believe Me.” Ahead of the release of the song, Johnny Drille said, “From ‘How Are You (My Friend)’ to ‘Believe Me’, Jazzy and I have made timeless music even for generations to come, and I feel really humbled to have this gift and to be able to collaborate time and time again with someone I admire so much and am inspired by.”

Stream here.

Listen below:

