This Time-Lapse of Johnny Drille’s Daughter Growing Up is Too Cute To Handle

One minute, your baby girl is born; the next, she’s crawling, and before you know it, she’s celebrating her first birthday—holding up a balloon, looking into your eyes during a photoshoot to mark the big day.

They grow up so fast, don’t they? Johnny Drille just reminded us of this with a heartwarming time-lapse video of his adorable daughter, Amaris. From her first day in swaddles to her big milestone moments leading up to her first birthday, this video is easily one of the cutest things you’ll see on the internet today.

Amaris turned 1 on November 17, and Johnny gave fans a beautiful surprise by bringing her on stage during his ‘Johnny’s Room Live’ event. It was such a sweet moment—don’t take our word for it, see for yourself here.

Now, go ahead and enjoy the time-lapse of Amaris growing up. Trust us, it’ll melt your heart.