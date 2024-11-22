Abimbola Craig’s Path to Healing, Purpose & Big Dreams | #WithChude

In 2014, Abimbola Craig underwent a major brain surgery that changed her outlook on life. Diagnosed with a Pituitary Tumor—a condition more formally known as Benign Neoplasm of the Pituitary Gland and Craniopharyngeal Duct—Abimbola turned to her faith, praying, “If I survive this tumor, I need to find out what I want to do, and when I find it, I’m going to hold on to it.”

And survive she did. After a successful surgery in the U.S., Abimbola came back to Nigeria ready to embrace whatever life threw her way. She got a role as Head of Production with NdaniTV, producing the second season of of “The Juice“, “Skinny Girl in Transit,” and directing “Game On.” She also teamed up with Jade Osiberu to co-produce “Sugar Rush” and was involved in the remake of “Glamour Girls.”

In a chat with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, Abimbola opened up about her surgery, her career, her thoughts on marriage, and the challenges that shaped her journey. She also shared her big dreams of owning a production house and creating content that entertains, inspires and reflects real stories.

Watch her full interview below