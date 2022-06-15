BN TV
Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Give Insights Into Their Characters in Upcoming Thriller “Glamour Girls”
Sharon Ooja and Toke Makinwa give us a little more insight into their characters Emmanuela and Louise in the upcoming thriller, “Glamour Girls.”
“Growing up it was one of the films that I watched, and it was such a classic, such a beautiful story. It’s just amazing that now I’m older, I’m an actor, and I get to play one of the leads…” says Sharon Ooja on joining the cast and what to expect from the film.
View this post on Instagram
Describing her character Louise, Toke says, “the character Louise is a handful. She gets want she wants. She will stop at nothing till she accomplishes it. She is a loving wife, an awesome mother, and a hustler.”
View this post on Instagram