Sharon Ooja’s Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

What do you do on your birthday? Sharon Ooja shows us how. When it’s your birthday, you dress up in your finest outfit, get your makeup done, slip on your favourite jewellery, style your hair just right, and flash your brightest smile. Then you strike a pose in front of the camera — say cheese, keep saying cheese — and just bask in the joy of your day. That’s exactly how Sharon Ooja celebrated hers, and we absolutely love it.

Alongside the photos she posted on social media, she shared a message about how much this year means to her. She wrote:

Happy birthday to me💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😍😍this is my peaceful joyful era 🥰… this year is so special to me .., I call it the year God answered me ❤️as it’s my year of rejoicing all through starting from this month. God has said I should ask and it shall be given,His answers to me are yes and amen ..This year is so special..Gods peace, love, favour , grace , protection have been my story … I feel super blessed … thank You God …

In the photos, Sharon looks so happy, dressed in a white two-piece, with soft makeup and her hair neatly laid over her shoulders. She looks like someone truly enjoying her moment, and it’s such a joy to see.

See more of her lovely birthday photos below.