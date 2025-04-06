Connect with us

Sharon Ooja's Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Nancy Isime Talks ‘Radio Voice,’ Working With RMD & Telling Stories That Matter

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Serving Looks & Literature on Her Dream Count Tour | See Photos

Ariyiike Dimples, Elozonam, Taaooma & More: Meet the Digital Content Creators Nominated for #AMVCA2025

What’s It Like to Be Called ‘Fire’? Deyemi Okanlawon on His Intense Role in 'Radio Voice'

Osas Ighodaro Rocks Cappadocia’s Fairy Chimneys in a Bold Gold Dress | See Photos

In Conversation With Richard Mofe-Damijo: Why ‘Radio Voice’ Is His Most Personal Project Yet

Sharon Ooja’s Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

Sharon Ooja turns up the charm for her birthday in the sweetest way.

3 hours ago

Photo Credit: Sharon Ooja/Instagram

What do you do on your birthday? Sharon Ooja shows us how. When it’s your birthday, you dress up in your finest outfit, get your makeup done, slip on your favourite jewellery, style your hair just right, and flash your brightest smile. Then you strike a pose in front of the camera — say cheese, keep saying cheese — and just bask in the joy of your day. That’s exactly how Sharon Ooja celebrated hers, and we absolutely love it.

Alongside the photos she posted on social media, she shared a message about how much this year means to her. She wrote:

Happy birthday to me💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😍😍this is my peaceful joyful era 🥰… this year is so special to me .., I call it the year God answered me ❤️as it’s my year of rejoicing all through starting from this month. God has said I should ask and it shall be given,His answers to me are yes and amen ..This year is so special..Gods peace, love, favour , grace , protection have been my story … I feel super blessed … thank You God …

In the photos, Sharon looks so happy, dressed in a white two-piece, with soft makeup and her hair neatly laid over her shoulders. She looks like someone truly enjoying her moment, and it’s such a joy to see.

See more of her lovely birthday photos below.

