Izunna Saw Ogechi's Photo and Was Instantly Smitten!

Sharon Ooja's Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

Love Happened After Nnanna's Aunt Introduced Him to Annie!

Nnedy Found Love While Scrolling Through Instagram - Now It's #NextStopTheOkekes

Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother's Day

Ire and Thabo Met at a Christmas Hangout – Now It's Happy Ever After!

Halle Bailey Turns 25 with Cake, Cuteness & a Whole Lot of Love | See Photos

From The Instagram DMs to Forever! Enjoy Onyinye & Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot

Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Baby News Is the Most Beautiful Surprise | Watch The Video

Izunna Saw Ogechi's Photo and Was Instantly Smitten!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We love a sweet fairytale, and sometimes, the people closest to us are the ones who lead us to love… In Ogechi’s case, she met her soulmate, Izunna, and it’s all thanks to her sister, who played matchmaker.

With a track record of successfully pairing her friends with their husbands, Ogechi’s sister decided it was time to set up her own sister for love. And true to her word, just a week later, she introduced Izunna to Ogechi and after he saw her photo, he was instantly smitten. Now, as they step into a new chapter, we get to relive the beautiful moments from their white wedding ceremony through their photos. They look so perfect together, and we are beyond excited for them as they embark on this journey of love.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Ogechi:

My sister introduced us. She met him for me, and she knows I owe her but she collects so it’s all good. I wasn’t having the best summer and my sister came to London so we could chill and have a great time. After a night out in Reign ( hahaha) we came home and started to have a tête-à-tête and she asked me what I wanted in a partner after a candid conversation. She then proceeds to tell me that she thinks she’ll find my husband. We laugh it off (By the way, she found the husbands of most of her best friends).

A week later she goes to a party in Lagos with her husband and her husband and my husband hit it off in conversation, she joins them and enjoys speaking to my husband and then at the end of the conversation she asks if he’s single .. he says yes and she tells him about her sister who is also single. He said he’s not into setups and then she showed him a picture of me .. he asked for my number .. the rest is history

 

  

Also very crazy, my Father in love  forced him to go to this party as he didn’t live in Nigeria and was living in San Francisco, so it was God’s timing. He was not someone I knew or knew of .. we had no mutuals which was wild honestly, two strangers.

When we started speaking, I realized how special our relationship could be, I mean we really got each other we are such nerds ! and I also understood I wasn’t where I needed to be as a person and as a partner so I asked him to give me time, if it’s meant to be it will. My husband was very persistent and patient with me, the only way to stop myself and him from speaking was to go cold turkey so I blocked him.

  

I would unblock him if he emailed saying he was having a bad day to cheer him up but then I would still block him and he would message my sisters to send me flowers or my friends to find out how I was doing. So we did this for a year until I really found myself and l realized who I wanted to share this version of myself with.

After officially dating for three weeks he lets me know he’s moving back to Nigeria, and after dating for a month we go skiing for my birthday, Where he proceeds to tell me he had called a few of the ” ring shops ” in Dolomites. It really didn’t occur to me what rings he was talking about. 😂 Soon after it clicked, we went had a look at a few and the rest was history and no he didn’t propose on that trip but he made his intentions very clear I was going to be his wife.

 

     

 

        

      

     

  

   

   

    

  

    

 

Credits

Bride@ogechiccc
Planner@idoweddingsng
Dress@galialahav
Reception Dress@isabellkristensenofficial
Shoes@jimmychoo
Photography@bedgepictures
Hair@adefunkeee
Makeup@bibyonce
Decor@saraoevents

 

