Listen to Adekunle Gold’s Beautiful Cover of “Yellow” By Coldplay

Nigerian artist and Songwriter, Adekunle Gold, also known as AG BABY delivered a stellar performance of one of Coldplay’s classic songs ‘Yellow’ at the Grammy recording academy.

Yellow is a 2000 hit by Coldplay written by Chris Martin. The song was nominated in 2002 in the ‘Best rock performance by a duo or group with vocal’ category.

The artist carried us on a soulful journey as he belts out the tunes and melody of the song. From the first line to the last line, AG baby’s voice leaves you hooked till the end.

Brighten your day with good music: