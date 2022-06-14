Connect with us

BN TV

Dr Sid talks Life, Love & Filmmaking On Lilian's Couch | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Living

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

BN TV Living

You Should Include Ify's Kitchen's Corned Beef Stew + Pasta Recipe on Your Dinner Menu This Week

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh traveled to Dubai for the First Time to Celebrate Her Birthday & Here’s How it Went

BN TV News

A New BBC Africa Eye Investigation Reveals How Racist Videos of African Children are Sold on Chinese Social Media

BN TV

Lade delivers an energetic performance of viral "Adulthood Anthem" on Aktivated TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a Love Triangle as Seen in Episode 8 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Accelerate TV's New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Your VVIP Pass to Ini Dima-Okojie's White Wedding, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share Factors to Consider Before Baby Number Two in New Vlog

BN TV

Dr Sid talks Life, Love & Filmmaking On Lilian’s Couch | WATCH

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Sydney Esiri, popularly known as Dr. Sid shared details of his personal life and his transition into a career in filmmaking and tech.

“I want to keep learning, keep pushing myself to create stuff that challenges the way we make stuff,” he said in the interview with Lilian Afegbai on Lilian’s Couch.

“Love in the proverbial sense that we know it is a scam.” He says unapologetically. “I think it is something that fools people into false sense of security or a false sense of belonging but true love has nothing in my opinion to do with the emotion. The things that make up what I call love are more mental, logic than emotional, and in my soul searching, I found that those things if it followed cut across religion and socioeconomic status it has nothing to do with those things but two people having a conversation with themselves and living their truths.”

Dr Sid, who just released his directorial debut – The Order Of Things – also talked about the movie and the stereotypical relationships that are commonly seen in the industry:

“I think people spend too much time trying to live up to the public expectation of them that they create these lives that are very difficult to sustain. Social media puts strain on a lot of people which translates into their relationships and other parts of their lives,” he said.

Watch full interview here:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Delegation That is Destroying Our Democracy

BN Hot Topic: Are We Encouraging People to Get Their PVC the Wrong Way?

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors
css.php