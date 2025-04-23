Dream Ride with Don Jazzy | inDrive is Offering Fans a Chance to Move in Style



inDrive, one of the most downloaded ride-hailing apps in Nigeria and a global mobility platform operating across nine African countries, has brought a one-of-a-kind experience to Lagos and Abuja with the launch of the “Dream Ride with Don Jazzy” campaign.

From April 18 to April 23, 2025, users who order an inDrive ride could be in for a major surprise: being picked up in a brand-new luxury G-Wagon — and sharing the ride with music superstar Don Jazzy himself.

During the exclusive rides, Don Jazzy will surprise lucky passengers with special giveaways, including a brand-new iPhone 16.

At the same time, inDrive is launching a special social media contest for aspiring talents.



Participants are invited to showcase their creativity by submitting a short video — singing, dancing, acting, storytelling, or vibing to a Mavin Records track.

One outstanding winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Don Jazzy personally, showcase their talent to one of Africa’s most influential music producers — and turn their dreams into reality.

This campaign celebrates dreams, opportunity, and community spirit, reinforcing inDrive’s commitment to fairness, empowerment, and positive real-world impact.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 280 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to positively impacting the lives of one billion people by 2030.

It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm.

inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

Visit the website for more information and to stay updated with inDrive.

