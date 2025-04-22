Connect with us

The Writing Class 5.0 is here | Applications are Open till April 30th

Here’s How itel Is Solving Water Crisis in Brigade Gama (B) Kasuwar Takari Community

Herconomy Summit 2025 Highlights Policy, Identity, and Access in Wealth Conversations

Own Your Vibe with Beefeater Pink, Absolut Watermelon, and Ballantine’s at Femme Fest Lagos 2025

Colette Otusheso Fronts Documentary Premiere Focused on African Storytelling

Here’s how Kellogg’s Marked Mother’s Day with Stories That Made an Impact!

Animal Puppets are Coming to the Streets of Lagos this April! Join THE HERDS

LG Electronics and the +234Art Fair are Illuminating the Future of African Art

It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Rising Together: How Ibukun Awosika is Redefining Leadership for Women Worldwide

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Writing Class is back for its fifth edition this 2025.  A 12-week writing apprenticeship program for young unemployed Nigerian graduates.

Selected participants will gain access to top-tier learning from industry experts, skills, resources and community to build a career in media, journalism and storytelling, for free.

In the 12 weeks of apprenticeship, participants will immerse themselves into real writing projects, enabling them to be work-ready.

The program curriculum includes;

  • Data Storytelling
  • Business Writing
  • Press Writing
  • Writing for Social Media and many more.

Eligibility to participate in this program:

  • Be a young Nigerian between 16-35 years old
  • Be interested in a writing or media career.
  • Be a graduate of a university, polytechnic, or a college of education.
    Note: Preference will be given to unemployed young Nigerians

Here are the program details

Date: 9th May to 29th July 2025
Application Deadline: 30th April 2025

Click here to apply.
#PassTheMic by sharing with someone who needs it and stay connected with The Writing Class on Instagram.

About The Writing Class
The Writing Class is a 5-year project empowering the next generation of writers and storytellers by collaborating with industry experts to teach young people monetizable writing skills for Free!

In the next half a decade, they aim to help young people unlock new levels of professional growth through training on writing, storytelling and literacy projects.

