The Writing Class 5.0 is here | Applications are Open till April 30th
The Writing Class is back for its fifth edition this 2025. A 12-week writing apprenticeship program for young unemployed Nigerian graduates.
Selected participants will gain access to top-tier learning from industry experts, skills, resources and community to build a career in media, journalism and storytelling, for free.
In the 12 weeks of apprenticeship, participants will immerse themselves into real writing projects, enabling them to be work-ready.
The program curriculum includes;
- Data Storytelling
- Business Writing
- Press Writing
- Writing for Social Media and many more.
Eligibility to participate in this program:
- Be a young Nigerian between 16-35 years old
- Be interested in a writing or media career.
- Be a graduate of a university, polytechnic, or a college of education.
Note: Preference will be given to unemployed young Nigerians
Here are the program details
Date: 9th May to 29th July 2025
Application Deadline: 30th April 2025
Click here to apply.
stay connected with The Writing Class on Instagram.
About The Writing Class
The Writing Class is a 5-year project empowering the next generation of writers and storytellers by collaborating with industry experts to teach young people monetizable writing skills for Free!
In the next half a decade, they aim to help young people unlock new levels of professional growth through training on writing, storytelling and literacy projects.
