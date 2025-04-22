The Writing Class 5.0 is here | Applications are Open till April 30th

The Writing Class is back for its fifth edition this 2025. A 12-week writing apprenticeship program for young unemployed Nigerian graduates.

Selected participants will gain access to top-tier learning from industry experts, skills, resources and community to build a career in media, journalism and storytelling, for free.

In the 12 weeks of apprenticeship, participants will immerse themselves into real writing projects, enabling them to be work-ready.

The program curriculum includes;

Data Storytelling

Business Writing

Press Writing

Writing for Social Media and many more.

Eligibility to participate in this program:

Be a young Nigerian between 16-35 years old

Be interested in a writing or media career.

Be a graduate of a university, polytechnic, or a college of education.

Note : Preference will be given to unemployed young Nigerians

Here are the program details

Date: 9th May to 29th July 2025

Application Deadline: 30th April 2025

Click here to apply.

#PassTheMic by sharing with someone who needs it and stay connected with The Writing Class on Instagram.

About The Writing Class

The Writing Class is a 5-year project empowering the next generation of writers and storytellers by collaborating with industry experts to teach young people monetizable writing skills for Free!

In the next half a decade, they aim to help young people unlock new levels of professional growth through training on writing, storytelling and literacy projects.

Sponsored Content