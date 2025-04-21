Introducing CeeRO World’s First Original Production: The Anomalous!

In a world that demands silence, “The Anomalous” dares to listen.

CeeRO World Productions is excited to announce the teaser release of ‘The Anomalous’ – a bold, genre-defying limited series set in the heart of Lagos, starring Keira Hewatch and Michael Uchegbu in the lead roles, ably supported by acclaimed actors Clem Ohameze and Ronnie Dikko in guest starring roles.

Five years in the making, ‘The Anomalous’ pulls back the curtain on mental health in Nigeria with rare elegance, wit, and raw humanity – delivering a drama as unpredictable as the minds it seeks to heal.

About the Series

In a city that never pauses, two psychotherapists – The Kelennas (played by Hewatch and Uchegbu) – run a private practice unlike any other. Week after week, they are confronted with patients whose problems range from the deeply personal to the wildly bizarre.

But while they listen to everyone else’s secrets, who is listening to theirs?

Behind their polished clinic doors, the Kelennas struggle to keep their marriage intact, business afloat, and sanity in check—all while navigating a Lagos that often defies logic.

Directed by Chinedu Omorie (SilverTown), the four-part limited series is a textured portrait of survival, love, and the invincible battles waged within the human mind.

Why Tell This Story Now?

“Mental health is not a Western conversation – it’s a human one,” says co-creator Chuk Otakpor. “In Africa, we’ve long worn silence like armour. But silence can wound deeper than words.”

Richard Odilu adds,

We grew up in a culture where vulnerability was weakness, and strength was endurance at any cost. The Anomalous is our rebellion – a reminder that healing begins the moment we decide to speak up.

The Anomalous promises a lot of excitement, and one of them is “the dynamics the lead actors bring to their performances, masking their struggles while helping others with theirs,” the director, Chinedu Omorie, chips in.

The Cast

Alongside Hewatch and Uchegbu, The Anomalous features a powerhouse ensemble including Ifeanyi Kalu, Felix Omokhodion, Azeezat Sadiq, Frankincense Eche-Ben, Lucy Ameh, Bryan Okoye, Stephen Damian, Dan Ugoji, Genny Uzoma, Roxy Antak, Emmanuel Ilemobayo, Peace Oni, Etta JoMaria, Kojo Boakye and many more.

The series is co-written by Richard Odilu, Chuk Otakpor, Tunray Femi (For Maria Ebun Pataki), and Jesurobo-Owie Gift Imafidon (A Place of Happiness).

About CeeRO World Productions

Dedicated to crafting bold African stories with global resonance, CeeRO World Productions champions narrative innovation rooted in culture, heart, and humanity.

Watch the teaser below:

For more enquiries, send an email to [email protected] and stay connected with CeeRO World and The Anomalous series on Instagram and X.

