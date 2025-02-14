Nengi Adoki’s ‘The Most Toasted Girl’ Is Back for a Hilarious Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

She’s back! And who else could it be but Nengi Adoki—Lagos’ most toasted girl—returning in the second season of her popular series, “The Most Toasted Girl.”

Following the success of its debut season, the show is back with even more excitement, bringing Nengi Adoki back as The Most Toasted Girl alongside an incredible cast, including Zainab Balogun, Theresa Edem, Bryan Okoye, Philip Saya, Funmbi Toye, Michael Dappah, Falana, and more.

Directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, “TMTG” follows Nengi, an unstoppable force with sharp wit and an indomitable spirit. As the ever-ambitious Toasted Girl (TG), she navigates the fast-paced and unpredictable streets of Lagos, determined to carve out success despite her lack of traditional skills. A part-time vlogger and full-time hustler, TG finds creative ways to maneuver through life—tackling serial dating, job interviews, Nollywood auditions, and more, all while offering candid reflections through her sacred vlog space.

Each episode promises a hilarious yet emotional ride as TG flips life’s most complex situations to her advantage, giving audiences a refreshing take on the Lagos hustle from a woman’s perspective. Season 2 takes inspiration from Nollywood, paying homage to the industry’s diverse genres, with episodes spanning comedy, action, romance, and even spiritual warfare.

The new season premieres next week, February 20th, on YouTube—so you might want to set those notifications.

In the meantime, get a sneak peek by watching the trailer below.