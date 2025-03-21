Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Remember ACE, the rich guy TG met at her ex’s wedding in Episode 4 of The Most Toasted Girl. Things have been going smoothly. Fancy dates gifts and now a 20 million naira credit alert.

We see TG at lunch with the girls all excited about her next date with ACE. Then mid-lunch, he sends her 20 million Naira. Her friends are curious and she explains that during their last date she pitched a business idea and asked for funds. Looks like ACE came through.

The girls are impressed but also a little skeptical. TG insists it is just business but they are not entirely convinced. Either way, she is ready for her date. She gets dressed looking her best while expecting another luxurious experience.

That date… let’s just say things went south fast. One minute, everything’s fine, and the next? Wigs off and bathroom window escape in full effect.

What really went down? You’ll have to watch to find out.