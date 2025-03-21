Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

BN TV Inspired Literature

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Music

Ladipoe’s "I No Be God" Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Big Connection" Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch BamBam Sing for the Odogwus & Get Ready to Fall in Love Again!

BN TV Cuisine

Ever Tried Bofrot? Here’s How to Make This Ghanaian Snack

BN TV Living

Want to Learn the Secret of Sales? Lanre Olusola & Paul Foh Break This Down on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Music

Samini's "Chaana" Video Showcases the Beauty of Africa Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

BN TV Music

South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Brings the Heat with ‘Kusho Bani’ Visuals

BN TV

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Remember ACE, the rich guy TG met at her ex’s wedding in Episode 4 of The Most Toasted Girl. Things have been going smoothly. Fancy dates gifts and now a 20 million naira credit alert.

We see TG at lunch with the girls all excited about her next date with ACE. Then mid-lunch, he sends her 20 million Naira. Her friends are curious and she explains that during their last date she pitched a business idea and asked for funds. Looks like ACE came through.

The girls are impressed but also a little skeptical. TG insists it is just business but they are not entirely convinced. Either way, she is ready for her date. She gets dressed looking her best while expecting another luxurious experience.

That date… let’s just say things went south fast. One minute, everything’s fine, and the next? Wigs off and bathroom window escape in full effect.

What really went down? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php