Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

Imagine going to your ex’s wedding party because your friend set you up on a blind date. (We’re rolling our eyes too.) Well, this is exactly where TG finds herself in The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4, and trust her to turn an awkward situation into pure drama.

Lesson number one: be prepared to run into your ex’s family. Lesson number two: be even more prepared to run into your actual ex who, for some reason, still thinks he has a chance. Triggered? Absolutely.

Meanwhile, her blind date, Tami, seems alright. But then TG meets a rich guy at the wedding and, of course, numbers were exchanged.

How did it all play out? Well, you already know nothing in TG’s world is ever simple.

Watch Episode 4 below.