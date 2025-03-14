Connect with us

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of "Joy"

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

19 mins ago

Imagine going to your ex’s wedding party because your friend set you up on a blind date. (We’re rolling our eyes too.) Well, this is exactly where TG finds herself in The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4, and trust her to turn an awkward situation into pure drama.

Lesson number one: be prepared to run into your ex’s family. Lesson number two: be even more prepared to run into your actual ex who, for some reason, still thinks he has a chance. Triggered? Absolutely.

Meanwhile, her blind date, Tami, seems alright. But then TG meets a rich guy at the wedding and, of course, numbers were exchanged.

How did it all play out? Well, you already know nothing in TG’s world is ever simple.

Watch Episode 4 below.

